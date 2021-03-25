Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $1.20. Isoray shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 2,954,698 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $168.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Isoray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Isoray by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 837,832 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

