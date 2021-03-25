Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.75

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.74. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 4,993 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

