Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $23,848,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 214,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.