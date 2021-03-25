Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $247.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.93 million to $252.86 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $216.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

JACK stock opened at $109.09 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $117.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

