Jacobs Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 372,402 shares during the period. Provident Financial Services makes up approximately 2.0% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Provident Financial Services worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,709,000 after purchasing an additional 293,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,899,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,938. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

