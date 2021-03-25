Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $75,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $118,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 75,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,598. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

