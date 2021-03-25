Jacobs Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 220,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000. Associated Banc makes up 1.6% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Associated Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE ASB traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,805. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.