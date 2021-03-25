Jacobs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 413,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000. New York Community Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,051,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $74,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 37,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,479. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

