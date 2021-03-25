Jacobs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of TriState Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of TSC stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

