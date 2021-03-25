Jacobs Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,667 shares during the quarter. Hilltop accounts for about 1.6% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hilltop worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,404. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

