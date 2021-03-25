Jacobs Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the quarter. Home Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Home Bancorp worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

