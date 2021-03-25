Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 253,950 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,950 shares during the period. Ambac Financial Group accounts for about 2.4% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Ambac Financial Group worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 20,565.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 11,428,360 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 108,682 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 142.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 138,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 81,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,117,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 23,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $772.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

