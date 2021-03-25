Jacobs Asset Management LLC Takes $3.30 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.4% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.04. 131,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,267. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

