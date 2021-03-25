Jacobs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000. Central Pacific Financial comprises about 1.8% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Central Pacific Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $741.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

