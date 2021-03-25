Jacobs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. First Mid Bancshares accounts for about 1.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of First Mid Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FMBH stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.80. 882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,345. The firm has a market cap of $772.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

