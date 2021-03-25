Jacobs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

BFT traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 248,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,653. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

