Jacobs Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,483 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of California BanCorp worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

CALB traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,125. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $146.05 million, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.25.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.