Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $175.62 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.23% of Fiserv worth $175,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV opened at $123.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

