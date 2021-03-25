Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 562,928 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.20% of The Southern worth $132,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Southern by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,072,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

