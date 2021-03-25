JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,076 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 4.5% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of JD.com worth $74,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after acquiring an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after acquiring an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,847,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 691,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

