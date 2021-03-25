JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JD.com by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JD.com by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

