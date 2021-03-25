Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €23.20 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €23.20 ($27.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.09 ($31.87).

ETR:DRI traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €25.55 ($30.06). 116,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a 52-week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.08.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

