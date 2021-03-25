Jefferies Group LLC Sells 7,246 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $520.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.17 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.00 and a 200 day moving average of $514.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

