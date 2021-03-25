Joint Ventures (JOINT) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,777.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $18,401.19 and approximately $6,777.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.94 or 0.00641918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024124 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

