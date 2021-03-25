JUIICE Trading 389.3% Higher Over Last Week (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. JUIICE has a market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $1,918.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 389.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00076031 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002319 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000931 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

