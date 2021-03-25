Julie Gruber Sells 3,455 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) insider Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $97,396.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,630 shares in the company, valued at $722,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Gruber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 10,586,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,725,561. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $32.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

