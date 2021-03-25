JustBet Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One JustBet token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $676,428.89 and approximately $839,709.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00779867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00075254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,676,699 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

