Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading Up 6.6%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 88,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,865,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $713.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kadmon by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.