Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.71% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $42,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

KALU opened at $102.81 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 135.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $2,260,643 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

