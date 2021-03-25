KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.15

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 25335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

