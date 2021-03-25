Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $258.34 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00058466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00178749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00795023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00076360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,832,783 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.