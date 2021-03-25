Keep4r 24-Hour Volume Hits $27,217.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for about $5.75 or 0.00010962 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $452,190.85 and $27,217.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00459135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00058164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00178093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00800120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00052272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

