KeyCorp Boosts G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $38.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.43 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

