Kin Achieves Market Cap of $318.26 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 103.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $318.26 million and $2.31 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.92 or 0.00459380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00058170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00034091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00177872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.40 or 0.00813482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00052443 BTC.

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

