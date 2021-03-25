KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $143.76 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $24.64 or 0.00047202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $143.76 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00452301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00058179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00171860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00753668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00075603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

