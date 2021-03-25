Klaytn Price Hits $2.83 on Major Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $6.94 billion and approximately $107.17 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00005453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.19 or 0.00454453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00175709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.33 or 0.00799137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00075102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

