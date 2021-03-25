Kleros (PNK) Price Down 17.2% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $49.68 million and $2.92 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,366,699 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

