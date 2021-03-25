Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.43 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 188,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,378,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.95. 17,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.72. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.02 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.