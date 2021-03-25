Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,145. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

