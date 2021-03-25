Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $466.36. 19,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,549. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.67 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $535.20 and a 200 day moving average of $518.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

