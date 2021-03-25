Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,319 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

