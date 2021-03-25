Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.02. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,685. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.