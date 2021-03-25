Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.17 ($59.02).

PHIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

