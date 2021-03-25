Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.17 ($59.02).

PHIA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.