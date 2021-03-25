KuCoin Shares Hits One Day Volume of $7.88 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.41 or 0.00638637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024197 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.