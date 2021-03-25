KuCoin Token Hits Market Capitalization of $361.24 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00008611 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $361.24 million and approximately $25.39 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00024006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00050346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.01 or 0.00643622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023915 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

