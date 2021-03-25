Kush Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $800.00 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $76,152.83 and $800.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.97 or 0.00460360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00058687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00179004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.43 or 0.00793667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00076121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Token Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,587 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Kush Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars.

