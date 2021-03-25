Kuverit (KUV) Trading Up 214.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $602.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 214.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.26 or 0.00638359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,391,322 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

