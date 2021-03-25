KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) EVP Sells $12,932.24 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) EVP Daniel R. Conway sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $12,932.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. 92,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,773. The firm has a market cap of $228.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

