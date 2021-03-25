Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after buying an additional 111,031 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,903,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $74,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.56. 5,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

